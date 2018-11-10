modernghana logo

Music: Ikpa Udo - Amaka [2Baba X Peruzzi Cover] @Ikpa_Udo

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
While "Amaka" is still trending, Ikpa Udo comes through with a cover of the Hit song by 2Baba & Peruzzi.

As usual, he breaks it down with some Ibibo flavour added to the vibe to make it another unique classic.

Enjoy yet another Vibe and hit the Maximum Disturbance Entertainment Flag bearer "Ikpa udo" up on Twitter,Facebook and Instagram

