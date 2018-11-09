Music: Freda Rhymz Ft Kelvyn Boy - "I Dey Go"

modernghana logo

Reigning winner of the MTN Hitmaker Season 6 just released a brand new single featuring young Ghanaian Afrobeats star Kelvyn Boy.

This becomes her second official single after signing to award winning record label Black Avenue Muzik earlier this year.

"I Dey Go" is a masterpiece with the two artists delivering their absolute best on the MOG produced tune.

https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/freda-rhymz-ft-kelvyn-boy-i-dey-go

