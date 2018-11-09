I Work As If The World Is Coming To An End Tomorrow – Berla Mundi

Ghanaian Radio and TV Personality Berla Mundi of EIB network channel, GHOne, has touted herself as an industrious individual determined to change the world through her dexterity.

The pretty presenter in an uplifting message on Instagram likened herself to a “bull” to drum home the message that achieving success doesn’t come cheap.

“See this young woman here, she works like a bull, she works as if the world would end tomorrow, she works through the darkest clouds and scariest storms…..But that’s because she has a dream she wants to achieve, a legacy to leave behind for many young people to follow and emulate….,” apportion of her post read.

She urged upcoming generations to man up and take up challenges in order to realize their dreams.

She noted that it may not be a smooth ride but with perseverance, one would eventually break through.

She wrote:

See this young woman here, she works like a bull, she works as if the world would end tomorrow, she works through the darkest clouds and scariest storms…..But that’s because she has a dream she wants to achieve, a legacy to leave behind for many young people to follow and emulate….

So every time you watch her on TV and/or listen to her on radio and you fall in love with what she does and you ever want to become like her, ask yourself: • ‘Are you ready to lose yourself to become the person you are destined to be’? Are you ready to work until the dream is nurtured?

Are you ready to be taken for granted, to be pelted stones, to be dealt blows you never imagined, to be broken in many ways?

Are you ready to be a Berla Mundi? If not, maybe this isn’t really for you. Don’t be fooled by the glam, that’s just 2% of the work. The real work is the hours you spend making mistakes, yet, remaining resolute and relentless.