53 minutes ago | Industry News

No Man In His Right Senses Will Marry You – Efia Odo Told

asempanews.com
Ghanaian actress, model cum TV presenter, Afia Odo, has been attacked again on social media over her recent post.

The actress, as usual, posted a semi-nude photograph on her Instagram account and it seems some of her fans are not happy about it.

The born-again TV star after taking it upon herself to educate her followers on her IG page on how to stay away from sin got a shocking reaction from a rude fan.

the reply from her fan named, Anilove56 said, “what man in his rightful mind will get married to this?”

Efia Odo who did not hesitate in replying her back said, “tag your grandfather and see if he no go like”.

 

