E.L Lauds Olamide

Rapper Elorm Adablah popularly known as E.L says Nigerian artiste Olamide has shown him more love than any Ghanaian artiste.

In a one-on-one interview with KMJ on Joy Prime’s Showbiz Now, the renowned rapper was asked what request will he ask God if he is to see Him.

Answering the question, E.L recalled and acknowledged Olamide’s good deeds towards him and asked God for love among human beings.

“I’m just gonna ask Him [God] to put love, more love to the hearts of men. There’s love but we need more of it, you know human beings are selfish creatures…we are…we always think about ourselves first,” he said.

Olamide
“Look, Olamide comes Ghana wey he shows me some love wey no artistes from Ghana show me before. He knew who I was but he hasn’t worked with me before…we’ve met in Nigeria but we have never vibed and I just like the way he accepted me and my whole crew,” the rapper recounted.

The 2016 Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ continued that, “…we sat down and recorded about two to three songs together, the vibe…I haven’t had that experience with any Ghanaian musician except for the people who are close to me, you know…Joey, Cyril, my boys, Zack…”

Showering more praise on Olamide, E.L added that, “You know just to enter the hotel and then …. Oh boy! Charley comes and sit down.…you know I was like yeh this is warmth and I just wish that for everybody in this world for us to give and show ourselves that unconditional acceptance regardless of where you are from and who you are… that love, that’s all I want.”

