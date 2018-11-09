GAP-HUZ Events Hosts Fashion Show In Takoradi Tomorrow

The Global Ambassadors Production (GAP)-Huz, an event management outfit in Takoradi, will hold the third edition of its fashion show dubbed 'Corporate Fashion Show' in Takoradi.

Slated for tomorrow at the luxurious Raybow Hotel, the event will showcase designs from indigenous Ghanaian designers across the country.

The event is expected to attract designers, models, photographers, fashion lovers and stakeholders in Ghana's fashion industry.

The Executive Director of GAP-Huz, Nathaniel Kwesi Mawusi Aguiar, explained that “this event is to revive and support the young talented ones in the Western Region and beyond.”

He added that there will also be draping and runway show of collections from designers across the country such as Dress Up, Nicoline GH, KDV, LJ Couture, Lakopue, among others.

The event, according to him, will provide a platform for fashion designers to market their products and brands to the outside world.

Other side attractions will include spoken words, music, live performances, accessories display, live bidding of designs, exhibition, among others.

The fashion show is on the theme: 'Showcasing & Identifying Ideal Outfit For A Corporate Personality'.