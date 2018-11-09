modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
45 minutes ago | General News

GAP-HUZ Events Hosts Fashion Show In Takoradi Tomorrow

Daily Guide
Nathaniel Kwesi Mawusi Aguiar
Nathaniel Kwesi Mawusi Aguiar

The Global Ambassadors Production (GAP)-Huz, an event management outfit in Takoradi, will hold the third edition of its fashion show dubbed 'Corporate Fashion Show' in Takoradi.

Slated for tomorrow at the luxurious Raybow Hotel, the event will showcase designs from indigenous Ghanaian designers across the country.

The event is expected to attract designers, models, photographers, fashion lovers and stakeholders in Ghana's fashion industry.

The Executive Director of GAP-Huz, Nathaniel Kwesi Mawusi Aguiar, explained that “this event is to revive and support the young talented ones in the Western Region and beyond.”

He added that there will also be draping and runway show of collections from designers across the country such as Dress Up, Nicoline GH, KDV, LJ Couture, Lakopue, among others.

The event, according to him, will provide a platform for fashion designers to market their products and brands to the outside world.

Other side attractions will include spoken words, music, live performances, accessories display, live bidding of designs, exhibition, among others.

The fashion show is on the theme: 'Showcasing & Identifying Ideal Outfit For A Corporate Personality'.

Video News
Saint Martin: Tourism industry still recovering from the passage of hurricane Irma, one year ago
Saint Martin: Tourism industry...
Global markets continue to tumble as fears spread
Global markets continue to tum...
Piggy Business on Joy Business Van
Piggy Business on Joy Business...
Fighting Galamsey - The Pulse on JoyNews (21-6-18)
Fighting Galamsey - The Pulse ...

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Look like the only one to be blamed we are for everything, while the source is unknown, even us

By: Abel Belo da Silva quot-img-1
body-container-line