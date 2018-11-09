Kumawood Actor Stabbed To Death In Kumasi

A Kumawood actor in Kumasi has been stabbed to death by two runaway male suspects.

Abass Nurudeen, affectionately called Blinks in the movie circles, was stabbed several times on Wednesday morning.

He suffered multiple wounds all over his body as his killers continued stabbing him until he collapsed.

Blinks was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment but he was declared dead on arrival.

The two killers have since gone into hiding and the police at Manhyia are doing everything possible to arrest them.

Police Commander

The Manhyia Divisional Commander of Police, ACP Kwaku Buah, said autopsy will be performed on the body.

Even though he confirmed the death on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, he refused to name Blinks' killers for security reasons.

ACP Buah, however, warned the two killers to surrender to the police to assist in investigations in their own interest.

Police Report

Meanwhile, a police report cited by BEATWAVES has highlighted what led to the actor’s sudden demise.

It said Blinks also worked as a ‘bookman’ with Kupor Transport Company at Acheamfuor Bus Terminal in Kumasi.

Blinks visited his master, one Umar Iddrisu’s house at Akurem, near Aboabo, on Wednesday around 10:00 am.

Upon arrival, he saw his master’s wife, Hawa Smailla, in a hot debate with Mohammed Tijani aka TJ, who is his master's brother.

The report continued that Blinks wanted to act as a peacemaker, so he told Hawa and TJ to stop the verbal attacks immediately.

Blinks’ peace mission got TJ infuriated and so he ordered the movie actor to leave the house else he would attack him.

Few minutes later, an angry looking TJ rushed into a room and snatched a knife, which he used to stab Blinks in the ribs.

Before Blinks could utter a word, one Abass Somailla, 30, TJ's brother, also stabbed Blinks, who bled profusely afterwards.

Sensing danger, Blinks tried to run from his attackers and save his life, but he collapsed right in front of the house, the report said.

Some Good Samaritans rushed Blinks to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.

But the police report indicated that the Kumawood star was pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff on duty.

Suspects Flee

The two suspected killers, TJ, 27and Abass, 30, have since gone into hiding after committing the crime.

ACP Buah revealed that Blinks' body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for autopsy.

According to him, the police are combing every corner in the city to arrest the the two suspects to face the laws of the state.

Movie Stars Weep

In a related development, scores of Kumawood stars in Kumasi are grieving over the loss of Blinks.

Most of the movie stars who spoke on radio in Kumasi on Thursday morning described Blinks’ death as a blow to the movie industry.

Eugene Morratt, a celebrated movie producer, said Blinks was an actor and a make-up artiste with immense talent.

He told BEATWAVES that the death of the Kumawood star has come as a shock to everybody in the industry.

Mr. Morratt aka Wofa U urged the police to work and bring the culprits to book for justice to be served.