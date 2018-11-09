Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Celebrate ‘Miracle’ Baby

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade are excited as they welcome their first child.

The couple who have battled to make their own babies for some years now have finally hold their own baby in their hands.

Overwhelmed by the development, they shared the news with loved ones in a post on Instagram.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” the post said.

The two wrote a touching poem as a welcome message to the new member of the family

Read poem below.

When I wake up in the mornin’ love

And the sunlight hurts my eyes

And there’s something without warning, love

Bears heavy on my mind

Then I look at you

And the world’s alright with me

Just one look at you

And I know its gonna be

A lovely day

A lovely day