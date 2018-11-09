Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade are excited as they welcome their first child.
The couple who have battled to make their own babies for some years now have finally hold their own baby in their hands.
Overwhelmed by the development, they shared the news with loved ones in a post on Instagram.
“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” the post said.
The two wrote a touching poem as a welcome message to the new member of the family
Read poem below. When I wake up in the mornin’ love
And the sunlight hurts my eyes
And there’s something without warning, love
Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world’s alright with me
Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Celebrate ‘Miracle’ Baby
Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade are excited as they welcome their first child.
The couple who have battled to make their own babies for some years now have finally hold their own baby in their hands.
Overwhelmed by the development, they shared the news with loved ones in a post on Instagram.
“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” the post said.
The two wrote a touching poem as a welcome message to the new member of the family
Read poem below.
When I wake up in the mornin’ love
And the sunlight hurts my eyes
And there’s something without warning, love
Bears heavy on my mind
Then I look at you
And the world’s alright with me
Just one look at you
And I know its gonna be
A lovely day
A lovely day