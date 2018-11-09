Princess Shyngle ‘Cries’ Over Groundnut Packaging Photo

A photo circulating on social media which likened Princess Shyngle to local groundnut packaging has sparked laughter on the internet.

The Social media slay queen came across it and poked fun about it with followers on Instagram.

This is what she said, “Why are you people like this nau do you guys realize that I’m someone’s child whoever did this to me won’t make heaven I swear.”

A fan who goes by the name Yvonne Ogbomah waded into the issue asking the Gambian socialite what size she is. “Please what’s the measurement of your waist now ?” she asked.

Another follower who would not have Shyngle narrow waist further added, “Lol I reject it for you @princesshyngle.”

See post below.

