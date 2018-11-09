Hitz FM SOLO: Kwesi Arthur Assures Of Thrilling Performance

Talented young hiphop artiste, Kwesi Arthur is promising a fun-filled night at the second edition of the Hitz FM SOLO event.

The Tema-based artiste is headlining the event after rapper M.anifest gave music enthusiasts a night to remember at the first edition on September 14, at the Cockpit Bar inside the Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall).

The event makes a return to the same venue with the ‘Grind Day’ hit act taking charge of the night.

With no barricades and any other material hindrance, enthusiasts of M.anifest’s craft even mounted the stage to perform with him at the first event; the second edition will not be different.

The SOLO event is designed to give fans of the various artistes an intimate connection with them and also jam to their songs.

Kwesi Arthur, who is clearly fired up for the event on Saturday, November 10, at the Cockpit Bar inside the Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall), has promise patrons an unforgettable night.

He told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that his fans and music enthusiasts should not miss the show.

“We are gonna have fun…if you know Kwesi Arthur…come through,” he said.

He added that fans “have every opportunity to ask me any question,” and he has promised to answer all their queries.

Asked what he doesn’t like about performing, he noted that “whenever I am on stage, the energy is great.”

But “I don’t like it when the security gets in the way” and start beating patrons.

“When I’m on stage it’s a jam” he said, urging that fans should be allowed to have fun without any restrictions.

Kwesi Arthur in June this year became the only Ghanaian to receive a nomination at this year’s Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. He was nominated in the ‘Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act’ category.

He met stiff off competition from Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Niniola (Nigeria), Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK), Iamddb (UK) and Take A Mic (France). South Africa’s Sjava won that award.

Kwesi Arthur, whose song ‘Grind Day’ won ‘Hip Pop Song of the Year’ at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards, becomes the second Ghanaian to be nominated for that category.

The second edition of the SOLO event comes off on November 10 at the Cockpit Bar inside the Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall).