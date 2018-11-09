I'm Not A Virgin – Kwesi Arthur

Young rapper Kwesi Arthur has revealed that he is not a virgin even though he has never had a girlfriend before.

The ‘Grind Day’ rapper won’t divulge details of when or how many times he has had sexual encounters but insists he is single.

“I’m not a virgin but now I am more focused on the music,” he said.

He told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “I don’t have a girlfriend…I am focusing on music…I am still young.”

When probed further when was the last time he had sex Kwesi Arthur said: “I will like to keep that private.”

The rapper, who says he is in his early 20s, told Andy Dosty that even though he gets a lot of love advances from a lot of females who send him private messages via Instagram, he has never met any of them.