Gospel Legend Francis Agyei Drops new single after 10 years of music break

Venerated gospel singer Elder Francis Agyei, has returned to music ministry after a ten-year hiatus.

Elder Francis Agyei has to his credit 50 songs done in English and other African languages.

He’s known for songs like 'Metwere obotan,' 'God you're so Good', 'Shake the devil off' and 'Akode Biara'.

Considered a music legend on the African music scene, Francis started his music career more than two decades ago.

He is currently out with ‘Ilona’ which is already seeping steadily into the hearts of gospel music lovers.

His new album set for release on December 16, 2018, also features 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle on a song titled 'He's alive.'

He also has another song with music producer and singer Nacee.

Producers on the album include Osei of Groove House Studios, Shadrack Yawson and Nacee.

The Pentecostal Praise and Worship leader, Elder Francis Agyei as signed a new five-year contract with Media Excel Productions.

According to CEO of Media Excel Productions, Ernest Kwesi Ennin, Francis Agyei’s comeback would be a great blessing to gospel music lovers because he has packaged great songs for the album.

“Francis is back for good. He took time off to attend to other things all in the best interest of the kingdom business. This album is great. I hope it will be blessing to many,” he told citinewsroom.com.