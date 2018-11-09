modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
19 minutes ago

Modern Ghana
Medikal replies Sister Derby in new song “Ayekoo”

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, better recognized as Medikal has replied his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah in his upcoming song, “Ayekoo” featuring sensational singer King Promise.

It all started when reports went viral that rapper Medikal has dumped his girlfriend Sister Derby and now going out with actress Fella Makafui which weeks after the rumours Sister Derby finally conformed the reports in her latest song (Kakalika Love).

Unexpectedly, the AMG rapper has punched his ex-lover in his new song “Ayekoo” which is said to release on Saturday.

In his latest Instagram post he said, “Ayekoo drops on Saturday, my self Ft King PromiseWonnim odo di aa wose Kakalika.

