Kumawood Actor Buried; Bill Asamoah, Mercy Asiedu, Others visit Family

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Actors’ Guild, Bill Asamoah, on Thursday led a delegation to mourn with the family of colleague actor Abdul Nurudeen aka Blinks, who was stabbed to death on Wednesday.

The delegation included popular actress Mercy Asiedu, movie producer Jones Agyemang and a host of others who spent time with the family in their family house at Suame, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Blinks

“The news of the death of Blinks is such a sad one and we are here to console and share our sympathies with the family. As you know, he is a Moslem and as it is demanded of them, he has to be buried today so the family is readying for that,” Bill Asamoah said.

He also used the moment to condemn the barbaric act that took the life of their colleague and called on the police service to act in all urgency to apprehend the culprits.

Portions of a statement signed by him read;

“We are still in shock and just can’t tell why this round artiste in the person of our brother should have his life snuffed out of him at his budding age and career. We still can’t fathom on what premise this heinous perpetration was perpetrated by these unscrupulous and coward individuals.”

He described the act as that of cowardice and utterly condemned it.

“This act of cowardice is condemned, and must be condemned in no uncertain terms by all and sundry. The tendency of people taking the laws in their hands to met capital punishment to their perceived enemies must be nipped in the bud, and, the time is now.”

They called on security operatives to quickly attend to the issue and bring the culprits to book.

“We would like as a matter of urgency, call on the security services to nap out every strategy within their reach to hunt down these cowards to make them face the full rigours of the laws of the land. We can’t live in a country where such atrocities are allowed to flourish to the detriment of innocent and defenseless citizens.

“We would like to take this opportunity to ask all industry players, artists, in particular, to remain calm as we look forward to seeing the security agencies, and for that matter the Police Service, in particular, to carry out their duty to its logical conclusion by apprehending those murderers.

“Let us at this juncture appeal to the general public to also help in curbing this acts by reporting such infractions to the law enforcement agencies rather than taking the laws into their own hands.”