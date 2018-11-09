Pokello Grabs New Boyfriend Weeks After Divorcing Elikem

Few weeks after Elikem Kumodzi and wife Pokello Nare’s divorce hit the media, Pokello has celebrated her new boyfriend on her Instagram page.

Pokello has just shown of a gentleman who happens to be an actor himself and from the comments, it clear that is the man handling the goodies of Pokello.

According to Pokello, they have been together for the past one year and today is their one year anniversary as boyfriend and girlfriend. Yea, you heard right! One year anniversary.

Pokello sharing a handsome photo of her and the boyfriend wrote:

Some Uniqueness in a World full of Actors #365DaysAndLoading #WhatAYearItsBeen #ToMakingMoreMemories

If you are doubting the relationship between Pokello and the guy, Dillish Mathews’ comment on the photo will clear all doubt.

One @marianepemb tag Dillish under the post with the comment: Is it show off bae or sumn @Dillishmathews.

Commenting on the post, Dillish Mathews who revealed today that she has been in a secret relationship with Emmanuel Adebayor wrote: @marianepemb yes and we waiting for you…we are tired of these dating in the dark stories. Expose.