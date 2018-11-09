I Hate My Songs Now – Papa She’ee

Former hiplife artiste Papa She’ee says he does not find any good thing in the music he did years ago.

The Wonder Boy was behind hit songs like Koyon So, Atadwe, Yaa Asantewaa and Ate Pa in the mid-2000s.

But he says he finds no life in those songs.

He was speaking on Showbiz 927 on 3FM on Thursday.

Papa She’ee, real named Nana Yaw Akorsah, is now an avowed evangelist, preaching the gospel across the world.

He said it all began in 2008, when he was nearly involved in a plane crash.

According to him, his prayer saved all the passengers after a woman walked up to him when the plane landed safely and said his prayer worked.

He said that touched him and dawned on him to go into the work of God.

He said while doing hip-life and rap in the mid-2000s, he was a church goer, nonetheless.

“I was a believer but at the same time doing [hiplife] songs.”

He said he was a member of the Resurrection Power Church but God called him while he was in the United States of America, where he had been based since 2003.

He said he knew God would call him one day and was not so surprised when that came.

He had composed gospel songs like Obrefo Ba and Megyefo Ne Nyankopon, which, he admitted, did not hit like his secular songs because Ghanaians do not really like gospel stuff.

Evangelist Papa She’ee says he is embarking on a crusade in December in Accra and Kumasi, before a nationwide one, to win souls for Jesus Christ.

The Accra event will take place at the Black Star Square from December 7-9 while Kumasi’s will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium from December 29-31.