47 minutes ago

A Night With Bossbae" slated for November 16th

Mustapha Attractive
A Night With Bossbae

The Management of Stoner Records wishes to annouce to the Massive Loyal fans of their Frontline Artist; Bossbae that there will be A Nationwide club tour to unleash her debut EP; DISEASE. The tour dubbed "A Night With Bossbae", will kick off on 16th November, 2018 at Bus Stop Lounge and Sports Bar, Accra.

Speaking to the rsmusiconline.com, The Brand’s Manager of Stoner Records said Top Ghanaian Artistes such as Epixode, Rudebwoy Ranking,

and Gariba will be joining Bossbae on stage. There will also be appearances from Fast rising artistes like StarGyal Denora, Multi Rolls, Sonia Matison, B.Botch, X-Blankson, Baddest Chillin and many others.

Come in your numbers. Come with your friends to support Real

Entertainment and Total Dancehall Explosion.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Editor
