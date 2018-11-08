Music: Asho - Vote Not Fight | @official_asho

Asho out with an inspirational song with a nice lyrics and this he titled #VNF (Vote Not Fight) a warning song for the youth out there to choose / Vote wisely….

Are you Proud of your Country?

Are you Ready for the Change?

Do you have your PVC?

it’s time we Kick out Corruption”

“Vote Not fight, Let your Vote count”

