Central Music Awards 2018: Teephlow Bags 8 Nominations

The VGMA record of the year award winner, Teephlow, has earned eight nominations for the Central Music Awards 2018, launched recently.

The graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) shot to fame through The Last Two music group and has since remained relevant in the music industry.

Teephlow was nominated in the following categories:

1. Best Rapper

2. High life Song of the year - Forgive

3. Song of the year - State of The Art

4. Best Collaboration - Forgive ft Adina

5. Best Video - State of the Art

6. Artist of the Year

7. Best Management

8. Hip-hop Song of the year - Preach

When reached on these nominations, the young rapper said, "as usual I'm looking forward to an exciting event this year".

He went on to praise the new managers of the events for their professionalism which was largely not there in previous years.

TEEPHLOW is currently on a tour promoting his new single titled, 'FORGIVE' which featured the songstress Adina.