modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
40 minutes ago | General News

Video: Real MC Releases New Banger ‘Only God’

CitiNewsRoom
Video: Real MC Releases New Banger ‘Only God’

Harbour City Recordz artiste Real MC is out with a new single.

Titled ‘Only God,’ the musician who burst unto the music scene with his hit single ‘Shishiblishi’ recruits Red Eye of 2 Toff and Tsantsa for the motivational single.

The song was produced by Nature.

The ‘Ola’ singer was an Unsung Act at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Listen to Only God from below:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The name of the Lord God is a strong tower. The righteous run into it & they are saved.

By: Jonathan Hayfron-Ben quot-img-1
body-container-line