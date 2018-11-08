Video: Real MC Releases New Banger ‘Only God’

Harbour City Recordz artiste Real MC is out with a new single.

Titled ‘Only God,’ the musician who burst unto the music scene with his hit single ‘Shishiblishi’ recruits Red Eye of 2 Toff and Tsantsa for the motivational single.

The song was produced by Nature.

The ‘Ola’ singer was an Unsung Act at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Listen to Only God from below: