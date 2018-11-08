Black Avenue Muzik Emerge Best Record Label At The 2018 Ghana Naija Showbiz Awards

Ghana's budding "Black Avenue Muzik" emerges winner in the record label of the year category at the Ghana Naija Showbiz Awards held in Lagos over the weekend.

The awards scheme is set to celebrate the very best of African Entertainers.

The D-Black owned label has only been operating with their new set of artists for close to a year and this noble award only goes a long way in appreciating their endless efforts in sharing quality content and extending the frontiers of brand value across Ghana and Nigeria.

The artists on the label are very talented with unique styles and they are simply admirable. Kobla Jnr, Dahlin Gage, Nina Ricchie, S3fa, Osayo and Freda Rhymz have worked so hard in the past year to cement their places as uprising stars in the industry alongside Wisa Greid and CEO D-Black who continue to churne out multiple hits. The label also consists of two extraordinary music producers DJ Breezy and Rony Turn Me Up.

They have two All Stars songs as well as their separate singles.

Check out

BAM ALL STARS - KOKORKOR ;



BAM ALL STARS FT KELVYN BOY - WATABAMBUM ;