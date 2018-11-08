Sheandeot release the brand new single tagged ‘GLORY’. Glory is a good music, very inspirational and it touches our daily life needs and expectations with his delivery he talks about asking for grace and want all of the dreams to come to reality.
The talented rapper who recently dropped a viral video to his own cover of popular Big Sean track (One Man) is surely the next big act to happen to Nigeria music industry with his kind of rap,vibes and delivery.
Follow him on social media:
Twitter: @Shean_omobabae Instagram: @Sheandeot_sd
Music: Sheandeot - Glory | @Shean_omobabae
DOWNLOAD MP3: Sheandeot - Glory
https://cloudup.com/files/iqxoDuKmiYh/download
PURCHASE: Sheandeot - Glory ON DIGITAL STORES
https://fanlink.to/SheandeotGlory