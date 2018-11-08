How Does Chris Attoh Know American Rap Legend Jay-Z?

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has shared a video of himself having a tete a tete with legendary American rap superstar, Shawn Corey Carter, aka Jay Z.

The short video appears to be from early 2000 when the American rap star came to perform in Ghana.

In an Instagram post he said, “Sometimes it feels like I’ve been at this forever. As I recall a moment with @jayzmrcarter I’m reminded that consistency is the order of the day”.

It’s unclear what motivated Chris to post this old video on his page but industry watchers are saying that he merely wants to be back in the news.

see post here:

