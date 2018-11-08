Police Hunt For Killers Of Kumawood Actor Blinks

The Manhyia Divisional Police Command has intensified efforts to apprehend the killers of 35 year old popular Kumawood actor, Abass Abdullai Blinks.

Abass was stabbed to death Wednesday morning at Sawaba Akrem in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects are Abass and Tijan, Police in the region say.

The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander ACP Kwaku Buah speaking to the media in Kumasi said Abass lost his life after he was stabbed twice by the brothers of his master when he was settling a fight between them and his master’s wife.

According to ACP Kwaku Buah, Abass gave up the ghost as he was being rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital ( KATH )for treatment.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at KATH morgue pending autopsy.

Police have urged for calm as the case is being investigated.