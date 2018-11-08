Fans Condemn My Weight Than My Song – Kumi Guitar

Popular high-life musician, Nana Yaw Kumi, better known as Kumi Guitar, says fans criticize his weight than his music.

According to the “Betweener” hitmaker, musicians normally get criticized over their songs but in his case it’s entirely different.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM he stated that, “sometimes when I read and I don’t see such comments I get worried, when they say [them] I become happy.”

“nobody has actually criticised my songs…it’s always about my weight, “You are a public figure [so] you can’t run away from these things…our lives are not private to anyone.”

“If you are telling me to lose weight…it’s not like you are killing me…it’s the way and manner you say it,” the Zylofon Music artiste said.