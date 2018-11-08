Stars Thrill Fans @ Edemfest

Edem held his annual musical festival dubbed 'Edemfest' at the Aborigines Beach, Keta, in the Volta Region last Friday.

The event was an all night affair which provided non-stop entertainment for music fans till the break of dawn.

An ecstatic crowd made up of over 20,000 Ghanaian music fans from all walks of life thronged the venue to participate in the event. Security personnel on the night had a tough time controlling the crowd.

Being the biggest event of the year, a lot was expected and once again the organisers delivered beyond expectation.

Several artistes such as Stonebwoy, Obininii, Real MC, Lyrical Joe, Kofi Kinaata, Kojo Cue, Shaker, Agbeshie, E.L, Edem and a host of others took the stage one after the other to treat music fans to various genres of rap, hip-life, hip-hop and dancehall music.

The live performances of all the artistes on the bill kept music fans on their feet throughout the night.