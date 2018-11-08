Obaapa Christy Explains Why She Changed Her Name

Sensational Ghanaian female gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy, has admitted that changing her name from Christiana Love to her new name (Obaapa Christy) has not had any negative impact on her brand.

It would be recalled that she rebranded herself after her marriage with Pastor Love hit the rocks.

The 'Hye Bre Sesa Fo' hitmaker believes it is the handy works of God to make that happen.

"In life if you put all your will and hopes in the lord, he will never forsake you, God doesn't call to disgrace but to furnish and put his children's feet at a perfect and befitting place. God has been grateful to me," she said in an interview with Tactical Shifo on Cheers FM's Entertainment Power program in Sunyani--which was monitored by Newshuntermag.com.

Obaapa contended that God has done amazing improvements in whatever she does.

"When God begins his good works, he ends it well...so if he has a hand in whatever I do, then definitely they will be an improvement.

This time God is moving us to another level," she said.

Obaapa Christy added: "If I have to look back and see how far he has brought me in life, then he deserves all the praise."

She advised Ghanaians to leave all the situations they found themselves into the Almighty God. According to her, with faith things would change for the better.

Obaapa Christy is now promoting her latest album 'W'agye Me'—which consists of six (6) songs.