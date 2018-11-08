Asawase: Kumawood actor, 'Blinks' stabbed to death

Kumawood movie actor, Nurudeen Abass, popularly known as ‘Blinks’ has been stabbed to death by unknown assailants at Aboabo - Akrom in the Asokore mampong municipality of the Ashanti region on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

It was not immediately known who stabbed the actor known for his villain roles, but a source told Otec FM’s C.J Louis the incident happened in an attempt to separate two fighters.

The source explained that ‘Blinks’ received a phone call from an unknown person requesting for assistance to fight another person, upon his arrival and attempt to separate them, he was stabbed.

He was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital in Asawasi where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police has therefore advised the culprits who are currently at large to report themselves to the nearest police station.