Obrafour Lauds Joe Felix

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Michael Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, has eulogized budding Sunyani-based artiste Joe Felix.

After an encounter with Joe Felix at Apollo FM in the Western Region, Obrafour stated emphatically that the future of Ghana's music industry is very bright.

Joe Felix, who was preparing towards the 2018 edition of 'October to Remember' at Bogoso--together with Obrafour gave an impressive freestyle on air and the 'Rap Sofo' couldn't hide his joy.

Obrafour disclosed that he was overwhelmed by Joe Felix's creativity.

"How did he manage to use my name in his rap, it was too short for any rapper to create this kind of deep rap. I am very impressed.

"Ghana music has a brighter future if you have upcoming artistes so prepared to surprise his audience with a quality rap like he just did and he did that with so much composure, confidence and calmness. Even though we are meeting for the first time but I think this guy here call Joe Felix will go to places...and I believe guys like this holds the future of Ghana music, people should mark it down. He will light up the stage soon," he said.

Joe Felix expressed his profound gratitude to Obrafour for his advice and words of encouragement.

He explained Obrafour has been his role model in his musical career and it was his singular honour meeting and sharing a stage with him.

When asked what fans should expect, Joe Felix said Ghanaians should expect something big in the next few months.

He thanked his fans for their massive support and pledge not to disappoint them. To him, hard work pays.

Joe Felix's latest song 'Rozay'--which featured D Cryme is enjoying a massive airplay in some parts of the country.