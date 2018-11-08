Thousand Laughs Await DKB, Gordons, Jacinta, Others

Some of Africa’s best comedians will be converging at the Opa Williams Nite of Thousand Laughs comedy show in Accra to serve comedy lovers, a dose of “rib splitting’ performances.

The event will take at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday December 1, 2018.

Among those who have been billed to perform are DKB, Gordons, Jacinta, Akpororo, I Go Die, I Go Save and a number of others.

They will be serving their audience with sterling never-to-be-forgotten performances.

Organisers have not only promised an evening full of laughter but also fans will enjoy other entertaining packages scheduled for the night.

There will be a lot of other side attractions including musical performance from Kidi, Victor AD and Drum Lord.

The show which starts 5:00pm already has tickets up for early sales at the Airport Shell, Achimota Mall, Osu Frankies and West Hills Mall.

The comedy show will commence activities in December leading to the Christmas holidays. Both Comedy and music fans are expected to turn out in their numbers to enjoy their favourite stars on stage.