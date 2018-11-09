Article Wan Goes International with Latest track Hallelujah

Versatile Ghanaian artiste, Article Wan has taken his latest song titled Hallelujah which featured the "Tonga" hitmaker Joey B to international level.

The artiste who was billed to headline the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa on 3rd November, 2018 adopted various means of promoting his latest track after the Awards ceremony.

Article Wan who mapped a strategy to penetrate the South African market said he is also working on collaborations with some South African popular Musicians who will be featured in some of his new songs.

His Management team told Attractivemustapha.com that back home Ghanaians have well received most of the songs the artiste has released under the year of review which has motivated them to project the artiste well to the international market.

After a successful release of Article Wan’s previous single “That Thing” which featured Patapaa , he follows up with this potential hit single titled “Hallelujah” which features Afrobeat/Afropop award-winning recording music artiste Joey B.

The song which was released weeks ago onto the Ghanaian market is enjoying maximum airplay across the country.

