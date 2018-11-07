modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21 minutes ago | General News

Video: Keche Drops new Banger “Akoma” ft. Medikal

CitiNewsRoom
Video: Keche Drops new Banger “Akoma” ft. Medikal

As the year gradually comes to an end, music duo Keche are out with a new song for his music fans.

The song, titled ‘Akoma’ features AMG Beyond Kontrol – Medikal.

The song which is released under the GB Recordz label makes an analogy between the heavy ‘backside’ of an African woman, to heartbeat.

In short, it seeks to praise the beauty and endowment of women.

The song was produced and mastered by Chapter Beats.

Listen to ‘Akoma’ in the link below:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1the secret of happy life io to accept change gracefully

By: Angel quot-img-1
body-container-line