Teephlow Lauds Sarkodie For Keeping GH Rap Alive

Ghanaian rapper, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, aka Teephlow has commended SarkNation boss Sarkodie for keeping Ghana “rap industry” alive.

According to him, Ghanaian rappers owe Sarkodie a big gratitude for sustaining the “rap industry”.

He told JoyNews MzGee in an interview that, “I believe that the industry, especially the rap music, owes him [Sarkodie] a lot. Most of us got good platforms through him. It is not that he makes us write what we write, neither does he try to make us be like him; but he gives you an audience to listen to how good you are.

“I feel like he is doing the most for rap music in the country. We all need to imitate him and try and support others the best way we can,” he added.

“I believe music is not only about us artistes, but also what people are going through. I have personally had my fair share of relationship issues and I feel like the best tool that can actually drive these things is to ensure you have a heart of forgiveness,” he said.