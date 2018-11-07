I’m Under Pressure To Marry – Fuse ODG

Ghanaian born UK based hip pop musician, Fuse ODG has revealed in an interview that there is a lot of pressure from his parent to get married.

When the host asked Fuse if he had plans to get married any time soon, the musician stated that he has plans to get married but the time he believes is not right now.

Fuse also revealed in the interview that even though he is not currently married, he has someone in his who is helping him to effectively defend himself anytime the pressure from his parent come up. He further told the host that he will marry this idle woman of his very soon and probably give birth to about 200 children.

The Grammy award-winner on Saturday October 27, 2018 held his first ever press interaction in Kumasi where he hails from.

The musician who burst unto global music charts with his monster hit single Azonto took time off his busy schedule to meet radio personalities and partners in the region.

He has released his new track ‘Bra Fie’ featuring Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley.

Produced by Yr$ Truly & OTWoode, ‘bra fie’ literally means ‘come home’ and it is a unifying call to all Africans living abroad to come home.