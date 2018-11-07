3rd Joy FM Corporate Jam Slated for Nov. 9

After two successful editions, the Joy FM Corporate Jam has become a permanent feature on the entertainment calendar of corporate Ghana.

The ultimate corporate party has become that one event that gives workers the perfect environment and atmosphere to unwind after a stressful week.

The Joy FM Corporate Jam, if you ask those who have been a part of the fun, is that well-planned break that helps one to relax and make new friends in a holistic atmosphere.

The second edition of the event, in July this year, at the SOHO Bar inside the Marina Mall was choked with fun, music and dance by the hundreds who were in attendance.

That event had DJ Black and Sammy Forson behind the turntables doing what they do best while Nathaniel Attoh and Lexis Bill charged the atmosphere through the microphones. The Joy FM squad was also in attendance.

The 3rd of Joy FM Corporate Jam will bigger and better.

The ultimate corporate party returns to the SOHO Bar on Friday, November 9.

The night promises to be mega and the Team Joy (Joy FM) is more than prepared to give corporate Ghana a party of a lifetime.