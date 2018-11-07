modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | General News

Selassie Ibrahim Dazzles in New Snapshot

Adomonline.com
Selassie Ibrahim
Selassie Ibrahim

Actress Selassie Ibrahim has resurfaced online after a long absence from the public.

She has been off the screens for some time now and it is obvious she has been missed for many reasons.

117201823618 8dt2wjivvq selassieibrahim

In a recent Instagram post, Selassie Ibrahim displayed a photo of herself in a very excited mood.

She captioned it: “For all Team Selassie Ibrahim” adding kisses and love emojis.

The actress has been sharing airtime on her page just for her fans to know she is still around.

See the Instagram post below:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1EDUCATION WITHOUT COMMON SENSE IS EQUALS TO NONSENSE,THAT IS TO SAY EDUCATION WITHOUT COMMON SENSE IS USELESS.

By: REGINALD CHIMA OKORO quot-img-1
body-container-line