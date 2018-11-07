Legendary Amakye Dede, Others to Rock Fans In London

Abrantie Amakye Dede is billed to perform with his Apollo High Kings Band on December 1 at a concert dubbed 'Amakye Dede Live In Concert' at the Dominion Centre in London.

The organisers, May Day Entertainment and Salt Media, disclosed that the event is expected to attract thousands of highlife music lovers living in London and other parts of Europe.

News of the show has already sent Ghanaians living in London into frenzy as they can't wait for the D-day.

“Amakye Dede's show in London will be the biggest than any event held in London this year. The highlife legend has promised to perform most of his hit tracks to entertain his fans,” the organisers added.

What makes the event historic and very special is the fact that it is the first time in the history of the entertainment scene in London that a show of such magnitude will be organised to promote Ghanaian highlife music.

Abrantie Amakye Dede will perform most of his favourite hit songs such as 'Iron Boy', 'Bebrebe', and 'Su Fre Wo Nyame', 'Akwadaa Wisua', amongst others.

The event will also witness live performances from some selected Ghanaian artistes who will join Abrantie to thrill his fans.

Some of the artistes billed to perform alongside Abrantie are Kwame Eugene, Lil Win, Wutah, Ayesem, Nana Fofie, A-Star, among others.