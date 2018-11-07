Video: Kwabena Kwabena Out With Hit “Tokro”

Ghanaian crooner, Kwabena Kwabena is staying true to what he is noted for – love songs.

He has recently released a new single, ‘Tokro,’ which has caught the attention of most music lovers.

Like most of Kwabena Kwabena’s songs, ‘Tokro’ is replete with sexually suggestive lyrics.

The song rated 18+ takes after the model of his ‘Adult Music’ song which features Samini. It communicates the act of sex in coded language.

This is his first song under his new record label Loggy Entertainment.

The video to the mid-tempo highlife song has also been released. It was directed by GYO Gyimah.

Watch the video below:

