I Don’t Have BET Award Because I Was Sabotaged – EL

Rapper, Elorm Adablah, better known as EL has explained why he was not nominated at the Black Entertainment Television awards (BET) despite winning the 2016 (VGMA) Artiste of the Year award.

According to the “KOKO” hitmaker, contrary to reports that whoever wins the GMA Artiste of the Year award gets automatic nomination to the (BET) awards in his case things didn’t go as it should.

He explained that, he couldn’t make it to BET because he had a couple of unsolved issues with the people at the top who apparently were to secure his nomination.

Speaking in an interview with Prince Benjamin on Class91.3FM’s Class Drive, he said, “I haven’t got a BET award because I had a few issues with some people, who should have worked at it. They didn’t like me very much, so, I didn’t get a BET award.”

EL was speaking about his latest album in the five-year Bar series titled ‘Bar5’ or ‘BVR’.