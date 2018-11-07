Bastero To Begin Europe Tour

Dancehall artiste Bastero has announced an upcoming Europe tour to win more audience for his music and take his career to the next level.

He will be performing in some European cities, including Norway and Sweden, in the coming weeks.

He announced the tour not long after penning a record deal with Norway records label— 5KProduction.

The tour will take off on November 10 with a show at Vulkan Arena at Oslo, Norway on November 10. He will subsequently perform in Stockholm, Malmo, Sweden and other cities.

He will also share stage with UK-based Ghanaian artiste Kojo Funds and a few other artistes as part of the tour.

He is expected to leave Ghana by Thursday.

Basero, born Abdul Basit Ibrahim, 27, is a dancehall artiste who is very popular among the youth in Accra Newtown. He has also made strides in the mainstream music arena.

He started his basic education at St. John's Primary School and then to Rashad Islamic JHS before continuing to St. John's Senior High School, where he discovered his music talent.

Some weeks ago, he was among artistes who thrilled music fans at Stonebwoy’s 'Ashiaman To The World Concert'.