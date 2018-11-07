Okyeame Kwame Gifts Gold Chain @ Concert

Okyeame Kwame gave out an expensive gold watch during his performance at Joy Prime's Made-In-Ghana Fair over the weekend.

The 'Rap Dacta' was joined on stage during his performance by a young man who sang his 'Mesan Aba' track word for word. Awed by the young man's ability to sing and perform his song, the versatile musician took his gold chain off his wrist and in an unexpected move, handed it over to the young man plus a made-in-Ghana T-shirt.

In an interview after his performance, Okyeame Kwame said, “I did that to show that I appreciated his love for me and my craft. For someone to be able to learn your song and perform it perfectly like the gentleman did, the only way I could say 'thank you' was give him something precious.”

The rapper, who was in the company of his vibrant dancers, also performed his 'Made In Ghana' song, which is already helping to advance the made-in Ghana agenda on all fronts.

The Made In Ghana Fair is an annual event organised by Multimedia's Joy Prime Channel which aims at preserving the rich cultural heritage of Ghana.

This year's edition which happens to be the third was held at the Junction Mall in Nungua, Accra, and had as its ambassador Okyeame Kwame.