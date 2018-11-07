Photos: 3rd Joy Prime Made in Ghana Fair Receives Praise

The third edition of the Joy Prime Made in Ghana Fair has been lauded by many, for the massive turnout and huge success.

The event took place from November 1, and was stretched to November 5, instead of November 4, closing date because fans simply wanted more.

They pleaded with the organisers for an extra day to wrap up due to the increasing patronage of made in Ghana products.

During the event, Ghana made shoes, bags, dresses, beads, bracelets, necklaces, textiles, foods, drinks, Kente cloths, medicines, beauty products, and a host of others were on sale by about 50 vendors.

The grounds became a tourist site with all kinds of people from different countries purchasing some of these products and trying Ghana made foods. Fans were really excited to be present at the fair.

Okyeame Kwame, who was the main artiste for the event, showed off his talent on Saturday evening in a grand style.

His performance shook the foundations of the venue as patrons danced to his tunes all night long. The bubbly Adina also thrilled patrons to some of her hit songs.

On the night, there were dancing competitions between the fans while winners received some giveaways.

Some fashion designers and stylists also exhibited their incredible costumes on the runway on Saturday with some celebrities as their models during the fashion show. The fashion show saw some presenters from Joy Prime, Hitz FM and JoyNews like KMJ, Mapitso Sebidi, Mic Gizo, Merqury Quaye, Ibrahim Ben-Bako, Dr Pounds, Sarah Amelley Adalletey Djosu (Saminiwaa) and a host of others, hitting the runway.

An amazing cooking competition took place on Sunday.

All contestants won prizes from Frytol and some of the fans enjoyed the food cooked by the contestants.

The fair ended on Monday with patrons giving thumbs up to organisers for a well-organized event.