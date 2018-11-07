Lil Win Ft Guru - Kwadwo Nkansah (Mixed By Garzy)

We are approaching Xmas and as usual, actor cum musician Lil Win is here to entertain the world in this festive season.

He drops his much awaited collaboration with Guru titled "Kwadwo Nkansah"

Lil Win years ago promised Ghanaians to give them Xmas bangers each and every year, starting from "Mama Boss Papa", followed by "Ladder" and now "Kwadwo Nkansah" with Guru which is of no doubt an instant hit

In "Kwadwo Nkansah", Lil Win proves to Ghanaians he is one of the best entertainers in the game.

This party starter song was produced by Harpsy and mastered by Garzy Mix

He will be releasing the video for "Kwadwo Nkansah" few days from now, until then, lets enjoy this in our headphones