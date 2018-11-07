The Moment E.L Found Out HHP Is Dead - Live On Air

The entire African continent was saddened last month by the death of South African hip pop legend Jabulani Tsambo, better known by his stage name “HHP”, who died through an apparent suicide.

Many fans and celebrities upon hearing the news trooped to social media to express their sorrow and send their condolences to the bereaved family. Not among them was Ghanaian singer and rapper E.L, who says he saw HHP trending on Twitter, but didn’t bother to find out what he was trending for.

In fact, E.L wasn’t aware of his death until this weekend on GhOne’s Celebrity Fanzone, when show host Akosua Hanson brought it up in a conversation about depression among celebrities. “You know HHP died, recently…?” she asked.

“NO! Oh…What? Nooo. Are you serious? When did he die?” E.L was shocked, visibly shaken and needed to take a minute to calm himself.

Watch the video below:



Credit: itimigo.com