NAM 1 Has Good Plans for Creative Arts Industry - Katapila

Hardworking Sunyani-based hip-hop/hiplife artiste, Frank Asare, otherwise known as Katapila, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to support the CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Newshunternag.com, Katapila stated Ghanaians need to support Nana Appiah so that he can keep on investing into the creative arts sector.

The 'Wayema' composer believes the sector has been neglected by the government and other individuals who have the capacity to help—but they look unconcerned, so if the CEO of Zylofon Media has declared his intentions to help, then we need not discourage him.

"Many people will agree that things are hard...Majority of the Ghanaian youth are trying so hard to showcase their talents but they are not getting the push and support. The government and other people who can help seems unconcerned...but I hope things would change someday.

"Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon Media and Menzgold has stated on countless occasions how he is ready to support the creative arts sector...so I think we all have to support him," he told the News Hunter Magazine's Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku.

"We should not forget the entertainment industry can drastically reduce the unemployment rate in the country and also criminal activities. If the young folks are able to do what they love best, I do not think they will engage themselves in any bad activities," he added.

He eulogized Nana Appiah Mensah for taking such a huge risk to invest into the sector.

Katapila was hopeful the success of Nana Appiah Mensah will encourage others to emulate his steps and invest into the creative arts sector.

Currently, Katapila is promoting his new single 'Me Ho Nsem' which featured Cross B.