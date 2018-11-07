Blakk Rasta Wins “Reggae Artiste of the Year” Ghana Music Awards South Africa 2018.

Ghanaian Reggae Legend and Radio Personality Blakk Rasta, has been pronounced ‘Reggae Artiste of the Year’ at the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa 2018.

The ‘dede’ hitmaker was nominated alongside reggae/dancehall superstars like ‘My Own’ hitmaker Samini, self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale,Bhimnation General Stonebwoy, Epixode, Rudebwoy Ranking, Kelvynboy and lynx entertainment’s songstress Mzvee.

Apart from blakk rasta, Stonebwoy won the artiste of the year, Shatta Wale also received the dancehall song of the year while late Ebony Reigns was represented by her father won Reggae/ dancehall song of the year.

The first edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa came off successfully on Saturday 3rd November 2018,at the Ebony Lounge Pretoria in South Africa.

The awards scheme seeks to recognize and award Ghanaian artist doing marvelous work through their music to project Ghana both home and in South Africa.

The event was put together by Media Africa Studio and Black Eagle Productions.