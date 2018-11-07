They’re Taking Advantage Of Me – Asamoah Gyan Cries Out To Dead Mum

If there is a day Asamoah Gyan, misses her mum dearly, it’s no other day than today which marks six years since her passing on to glory.

The Black Stars captain obviously overwhelmed with problems of late has poured out his heart to his mum in an emotional note on his Instagram page.

He particularly lamented how he feels, he is being battered because she is no longer around to protect and counsel him.

Read Asamoah Gyan’s emotional message to mum in unedited post below.

“6th November. The day you left us. I’m so upset today because so many people are taking advantage of your son since your death but I know God is watching them.

“I wish you can see what you chose for me but it wasn’t your fault hmmm. But I have learnt lots of things from it. I love you mum. Rest In Peace where ever you are ,” Asamoh wrote on his page.