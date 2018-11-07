“Ghana Has Best Music Talent In The world”

UK- based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG says when it comes to music, Ghana has the best talents in the world.

Speaking on the back of recent calls for reviving and building the music industry, Fuse said, “I think there’s a lot of talent here.

“I always tell people especially those abroad that Ghana has some of the best talents in the world. It’s just that the world is not paying attention to us how they should be.”

On how Ghanaian musicians can make waves with their music, Fuse said streaming is the only way the rest of the world will know about them.

Outside of music, Fuse’s current social initiative is to expand the primary school he has built in Akosombo in conjunction with the Wood World Missions.

He said has acquired a land on the same site and is the process of developing a secondary high school, with a longer-term goal to build a university.

