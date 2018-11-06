modernghana logo

36 minutes ago | General News

Dillish Mathews Confirms Dating Adebayor

MyJoyOnline
Dillish and Adebayor
Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Mathews has, for the first time publicly, confirmed rumours that she is dating footballer Emmanuel Adebayor.

The reality TV star, after months of keeping mute on the relationship, disclosed in a post on Instagram that she and the Togolese footballer are an item.

Rumours of their relationship first started in November 2017, after the Togolese and former Arsenal star accidentally revealed that he was dating the Namibian beauty after posts they made on social media drew attention.

Then in February 2018, Dillish received 300 red roses from her boo for Valentine, which she showed off on social media.

The two, in spite of the numerous hints, refused to confirm or deny the relationship.

Dillish on Tuesday has confirmed that they have been dating for a year now.

“Happy 1 year anniversary baby. You're such an awesome man. You make everything so special. I can't wait to make more memories with you my darling boyfriend ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ'•ðŸ¥‚ðŸ¾ #JourneyOfAHumbleDreamer#RealLifePrincess #FirstAnniversary#1YearJourney #SuperBae #6thNovember,” she said in the post.

The reality TV star also shared some photos of them together.

