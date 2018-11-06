Abena Opokua Ahwenee Joins Dadi FM

Patience Opokua Patience, known on radio as Abena Opokua Ahwenee, a seasoned radio presenter who worked with Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM, has joined Dadi FM.

Abena Opokua has described her switch to Dadi FM as a great opportunity which would propel her to establish herself as one of Ghana's finest female voices on radio.

Abena is now the host of the morning show dubbed Efa Woho, aired between 6:00am and 9:00am on Dadi 101.1 FM.

Until her recent move, she was on Agoo FM. She has worked with Hi FM located at Kwahu Abetifi and Nkawkaw-based Life FM, playing different roles.

At EIB's Agoo FM, Abena was the host of Wo Ka No Sen, an evening news analysis programme. She was also the deputy news editor.

She was adjudged the best newscaster in the Eastern Region 2016/17 Foklex Awards held in Koforidua.

Abena has promised to use her platform to canvass for speedy national development and also work to promote developmental activities in the Eastern Region.

Definitely, listeners of Agoo FM would miss her unique voice and presenting style but BEATWAVES hopes that many of her ardent listeners would continue to tune into Dadi FM to listen to her live on air.

Abena Opokua Ahwenee is happily married with two beautiful children.